The Latest: Ex-Oregon governor declares his vindication

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on the decision not to file federal charges against former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber (all times local):

4 p.m.

Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says the decision by federal authorities not to file criminal charges against him vindicates him.

In a statement released Friday, Kitzhaber says he only resigned in 2015 because of the "media frenzy" surrounding allegations that his fiancee used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business and failed to report the income on her taxes.

Secretary of State Kate Brown assumed Oregon's highest office after Kitzhaber ended his four-decade political career.

The influence-peddling scandal involving Kitzhaber's fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, made national news.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland says the criminal investigation that began more than two years ago has concluded, and no federal charges will be sought.

12:43 p.m.

Federal authorities say no criminal charges will be brought against former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber and his fiancee Cylvia Hayes.

Kitzhaber surrendered to political pressure in February 2015 and resigned over allegations that Hayes used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business and failed to report the income on her taxes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland said in a statement Friday that the criminal investigation that began more than two years ago has concluded, and no federal charges will be sought.

