The Latest: Ex-Oregon governor declares his vindication

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on the decision not to file federal charges against former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber (all times local):
4 p.m.
Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says the decision by federal authorities not to file criminal charges against him vindicates him.
In a statement released Friday, Kitzhaber says he only resigned in 2015 because of the "media frenzy" surrounding allegations that his fiancee used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business and failed to report the income on her taxes.
Secretary of State Kate Brown assumed Oregon's highest office after Kitzhaber ended his four-decade political career.
The influence-peddling scandal involving Kitzhaber's fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, made national news.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland says the criminal investigation that began more than two years ago has concluded, and no federal charges will be sought.
___
12:43 p.m.
Federal authorities say no criminal charges will be brought against former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber and his fiancee Cylvia Hayes.
Kitzhaber surrendered to political pressure in February 2015 and resigned over allegations that Hayes used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business and failed to report the income on her taxes.
Secretary of State Kate Brown assumed Oregon's highest office after Kitzhaber ended his four-decade political career.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland said in a statement Friday that the criminal investigation that began more than two years ago has concluded, and no federal charges will be sought.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>