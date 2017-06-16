Fallen Rolling Thunder motorcyclist honored with memorial ride

Members of Rolling Thunder lead the way as John Locke mad ehis final ride. (Source:Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

John Locke was a veteran and was involved in many veterans service organizations. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville man killed during the Ride for the Wall Memorial Day motorcycle ride was laid to rest.

John Locke, 67, died May 26 in the crash on Interstate 64 in Montgomery County, Kentucky.

Following his funeral, a memorial ride was held in honor of Locke who dedicated his life to serving others, especially veterans.

"We've lost one of our own," said JB Reynolds, a member of Rolling Thunder. "John Locke was more than just a friend, more than just a brother, he was a shining star in every organization that he belonged in. He was involved in so many different veterans support organizations -- too many to mention, he's going to be sorely missed."

Locke's wife was also injured in the crash.

