NewDeal members meet in Louisville

NewDeal members from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Nebraska attended the event. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multi-state discussions for a smarter workforce in the 21st century kicks off in Louisville.

NewDeal hosted members, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, at a conversation today. The program brings innovative state and local office holders together with private and public-sector leaders to discuss ways to support entrepreneurship.

Members toured Louisville's Louie-Lab along with GE's FirstBuild micro-factory.

"The work that we do here is looked at by other cities in terms of what they can adapt and scale in their cities," said Grace Simrall, chief of Civic Innovation.

