Plans for 2017 Riverview Independence Festival released

The evening will conclude with a fireworks show over the Ohio River (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Details have been announced for the areas largest Fourth of July celebration.

WAVE 3 News is happy to partner with the Riverview Independence Festival. The 6th annual event will take place on Saturday, July 1 at Riverview Park.

The fun kicks off at 3 p.m. and the event always features lots of live music, food and fun activities for all ages. The park's splash pad will be open to help keep everyone cool and you'll find it easier to get there thanks to some big improvements to parking.

"We have much better parking this year," said Councilman Rick Blackwell (District 12). "We're improving our parking here at the park and we have our auxiliary parking is much closer. "It's just on Distribution Way instead of all the way in PRP so it makes that loop a lot easier for everyone to get down here."

The celebration will wrap up with a fireworks show along the Ohio River at 10 p.m.

