Claiming unfair treatment, Omni Hotel construction workers strike

The striking workers held their signs at 2nd and Muhammad Ali Blvd. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

The striking workers say they are being treated unfairly. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second time, construction workers on the Omni Hotel project have gone on strike claiming unfair treatment.

The striking workers were joined by other unions and community organizations at the downtown site. The workers claim issues with contractor Brassfield & Gorrie have not been resolved.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Downtown hotels play catch-up to Omni

+ Man charged with robbing, shooting Louisville clergyman

+ FBI believes Eric Conn is getting help to avoid capture

After picketing last month, workers later returned to work saying then they had reached an agreement.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.