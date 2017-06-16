Media Day for Cards at CWS



OMAHA, NE (WAVE) U of L baseball had its heartbroken two straight years at home in the Super Regionals, but they finally got back over that hump this year and made it to their fourth College World Series in school history.

The Cards took the field at Ameritrade Stadium in Omaha this afternoon for a little batting practice and fun with the fan on media day at the College World Series. Head Coach, Dan McDonnell says making it to Omaha was a total team effort. "To the coaches and the support staff, and obviously the players. The players really stepped up and responded. Guys had monster years, and put it together pretty consistant most of the way. So, yes, University of Louisville is excited, proud, and honored to be here," said head coach, Dan McDonnell. "It's just an ending to a great career. Not only for me, but for everybody here. And a great start for the freshman and sophomore guys. Now I think the expectation is we're going to Omaha. They started in 2013, and that team right after it went right away," said pitcher and first baseman, Brendan McKay.



