PRP Advances to the State Championship

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) P-R-P head coach, Bill Miller knows a little something about winning. He has five state titles in his 30 plus years of coaching.

The Panthers back in the state semifinals again taking on McCracken County. Scoreless in the third when P-R-P's Jalil Akbar's grounder gets away from the second baseman, Dalton Smith scores to make it 1-0 Panthers. In the fourth, Noah McDonald singles to right, scoring Smith again. Panthers win 6-3 to advance to Saturday's state championship.

After the game, the boys from Louisville's South End were pumped to once again reach the state finals. "I don't know if it's a different feel it's just I don't know it's just with these guys right here you know I want them to do well," said Miller. "It's a good feeling you know and I'm just happy for our team, I couldn't do it without my whole team and with Smeltz on the mound, he's a great pitcher," said shortstop Jalil Akbar. "I think all my games I've thrown this year have been complete game but this one but this one means a lot more to me being that it is here but we take it as just another game trying to get to the championship game you know I think we are good enough to win it so we just got come out here and do it", said pitcher, Garrett Schmeltz.

The Panthers play Simon Kenton on Saturday morning at 11am for a chance to win their 6th State Championship.

