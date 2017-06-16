U2 plays at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

The next stops fr the tour are Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Cleveland. (Source: U2)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was the hottest ticket in town, U2 and their Joshua Tree Tour. Thousands of cheering fans packed Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, many of whom were waiting when the gates opened at 5 p.m.

"I'm a huge U2 fan!" said Bob Meehan.

Meehan has been to more than 50 U2 concerts, five of them in this tour alone. Meehan said he is kind of traveling with the band.

"Next stops are in Philly, DC, and then ending North America in Cleveland," Meehan said.

Louisville on a list of stops in big cities.

Meehan is from Texas was pleasantly surprised in Louisville after finding plenty of hotels in a walkable downtown.

"Looking forward to keeping Louisville weird," he laughed.

Meanwhile, the stadium hopes to keep more big names coming. Last year they welcomed Country Music legend Kenny Chesney who came with Miranda Lambert.

"Having this great stadium here, having, apparently they've done really well with the crowd," another U2 fan, Jonathan Piersy said.

Soon, that crowd may be even bigger. The stadium is expanding, making room for an additional 10,000 seats as part of a $63 million investment which will also include closing in the bowl and adding suits. The changes are sure to lure the world's top artists and the paying fans flocking to see them.

"I feel grateful and blessed to be here today watching the greatest show on earth," Ash Hall said.

The upgrades to the stadium will be complete in 2018.

