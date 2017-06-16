Henderson Flash Joins Ohio Valley League - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson Flash Joins Ohio Valley League

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The Ohio Valley Baseball League has teams in Dubois County, Owensboro, and even Madisonville but there hasn't been one in the Evansville/Henderson area until now.

The Henderson Flash have now joined the summer collegiate wooden bat league, and are eying a championship in their inaugural season.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly