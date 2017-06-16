Wood stays unbeaten, Dodgers beat Reds again 3-1

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory that extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds.

Wood (7-0) lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth. He's the first Dodgers pitcher to get so deep into a season without a loss since 1985, when Orel Hershiser made his first 11 starts without a loss, according to STATS.

Kenley Jansen gave up a double in the ninth while picking up his 14th save.

The Dodgers have won six in a row over the Reds, who got swept in LA last weekend. The Dodgers are 15-3 against Cincinnati since 2015, one of the most dominant streaks in the NL over that time.

Cincinnati has dropped seven straight overall, matching its deepest slump of the season.

