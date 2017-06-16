3rd Turn Brewing a 'catalyst' for Jeffersontown investment

3rd Turn Brewing will expand into these two buildings. (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News)

3rd Turn Brewing is located on Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown. (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - At 4 p.m. on a Friday, Greg Hayden is drinking a fruited Jalapeno Kolsch.

"We started getting together on weekends," said Hayden, the co-owner and operator for 3rd Turn Brewing in Jeffersontown. "Started doing a little home brewing. Came up with a few good recipes."

Housed in an old church on one of Jeffersontown's busiest streets, 3rd Turn Brewing is a tap house that does little to no distributing.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

"I think we're going to have an interesting historical Gaslight presence,” Hayden said.

The brewery has taken off to the point of needing to expand and the City of Jeffersontown is helping out through its economic development arm.

"They've grown to three times what they are," Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said. "3rd Turn has been the catalyst for a lot of things going on here."

Jeffersontown City Hall butts up to the two buildings that 3rd Turn Brewing is moving into.

"We don't just give a project to somebody," Dieruf said. "We invested and then the money comes back."

"As business owners, we knew that only happens about one time in your entire business career when the places next to you open up," Hayden said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UofL baseball team honors fallen officer at College World Series

+ Popular Prospect restaurant abruptly closes

+ FBI believes Eric Conn is getting help to avoid capture

It's a form of partnership that's already having an impact.

"The fact that people are coming and adding a nightlife, a day life and wanting to be a part of the town is phenomenal," Hayden said.

The city has five similar investment projects in the works for the Gaslight district.

3rd Turn is already in Oldham County, too, but Hayden says Jeffersontown is home.

"We kind of want this to become J-town's brewery," he said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights Reserved