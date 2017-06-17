Missing Grayson Co. teen found safe, search continues for 2nd girl

Acting on a tip, Leitchfield police have located a 17-year-old girl missing nearly six weeks. However, the search continues for a second teen last seen nearly two months ago and thought to be in the Louisville area.More >>
It was the hottest ticket in town, U2 and their Joshua Tree Tour. Thousands of cheering fans packed Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, many of whom were waiting when the gates opened at 5 p.m.
Housed in an old church on one of Jeffersontown's busiest streets, 3rd Turn Brewing is a tap house that does little to no distributing. But the brewery has taken off to the point of needing to expand and the City of Jeffersontown is helping out.
Hobbs was killed on May 21 while eating cake at his kitchen table.
Work is going on now in New Albany to convert several one-way streets to two-way streets.
