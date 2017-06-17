Missing Grayson Co. teen found safe, search continues for 2nd girl

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Acting on a tip, Leitchfield police have located a 17-year-old girl missing nearly six weeks.

The caller told police that Hailey Mercer could possibly be at a residence on King Road in Grayson County. When Leitchfield police and Grayson County sheriff's deputies arrived and searched the residence, Hailey was found hiding in a closet.

Hailey, who had been missing since May 7, was found to be with another juvenile.

Authorities continue to search for another missing Grayson Co. teen. Hannah Abell, 17, was reported missing by her mother on May 26 but said Hannah had not been seen since April 27.

Police do not suspect foul play and said Hannah took clothes and a mattress with her when she left. her mother believes Hannah may be staying with a boyfriend in the Louisville area.

Anyone with information on Hannah's location is asked to call the Leitchfield Police Department or Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

