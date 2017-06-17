Cancer survivor helps feed Lexington area kids

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A disease took a lot away from one woman but, it didn't take away her ability to give.

Tenay Adams of Lexington was diagnosed with throat cancer two years ago.

"It was passed down from my parents' parents to me," Adams said. "I lost two grandparents to throat cancer."

Adams is done with chemo and radiation and has been in remission for a year now. Five days a week she is out at Green Acres Park in Lexington carrying out her mission.

"If I'm not down here to do this for my community, and my babies, I just don't want to go on," Adams said.

Adams hands out lunch to those in need. Then, she prepares dinner for the kids from her own home. People in the community have noticed what she does for these kids.

"She's a very spiritual person, and I love that," Adams' friend Elaine Justice said. "You can tell that it's real, how she feels about the children."

"Tenay is one of those kind that comes around every now and again, once in a lifetime," Lexington resident Gary Commodore said.

Adams thanks her sister-in-law for keeping her ability to give.

"She said God wanted me here for a reason," Adams said. "If God wanted me, He would've took me."

Adams has good days and bad days due to her medication, but no matter how she's feeling, she's always at the park to feed the kids.

