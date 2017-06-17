Pete Rose statue unveiled at Great American Ball Park

Pete Rose saw his bronze statue unveiled and dedicated at Great American Ball Park on Saturday.

Folks gathered at Crosley Terrace for a ceremony then watched as the statue was revealed.

"Pete, Pete, Pete, Pete," the crowd chanted as Rose stepped up to the podium.

"Go ahead, you're not gonna make me cry," Rose said in response.

Johnny Bench, Jack Billingham, David Concepcion, Doug Flynn, George Foster, Ken Griffey, Sr., Joe Morgan and Tony Perez, all joined Rose on the stage.

"Everybody on this stage has been an All-Star," said Rose. "We got the greatest catcher in the history of baseball up here. We got the greatest second baseman in the history of baseball up here. And this is a good one: we got the greatest Cuban player ever in the history of baseball."

He thanked past coaches and managers, as well as fans.

"You didn't realize all those years, but you motivated me," said Rose. "The fans have treated me like royalty for 50 years."

He thanked those who watched him play for 20 years in Cincinnati.

"I never wanted you to go home with a bad feeling or with a sour expression on your face," said Rose "We were trying to entertain ya."

The statue is the eighth at GAPB.

All are sculpted by local artist Tom Tsuchiya, who worked with the Reds, the Reds Hall of Fame and Rose himself to create a sculpture that captures Rose during one of his trademark headfirst slides.

"It's a pleasure for me to be part of what I call 'statue garden,'" said Rose. "It's just a pleasure, and an honor, to be part of this club."

