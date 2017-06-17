RoeblingFest celebrates 150-year-old bridge that connects two cities

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge celebrates a milestone anniversary this year- 150 years.

On Saturday, June 17, you can join in on that celebration.

RoeblingFest offers the community fun, history and entertainment.

The event is centered at East Third Street and Court Avenue.

It runs from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

At 12 p.m., on the west side pedestrian walkway of the bridge, the public will join hands to link Covington and Cincinnati for an original "Hands Across the Roebling Suspension Bridge" photo.

Historical Presentations

– 11 a.m. An open forum where attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about the Roebling Bridge and its history. Rob Hans and Ralph Wolff, retired Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) civil engineers and members of the CCSBC, will respond to questions.

– 1 p.m. "John A. Roebling and His Suspension Bridge on the Ohio River, A Readers Guide" by Dr. Don Heinrich Tolzmann, who has authored numerous books and serves as historian for the CCSBC.

– 2:15 p.m. Proclamations by representatives of Ohio and Kentucky's Governor's offices, representatives of Cincinnati's and Covington's Mayor's offices, KYTC and DOT officials, and comments by Kriss Roebling, the great-great-great grandson of John Roebling.

– 3 p.m. "The Life of Roebling" presented by Kriss Roebling, a direct descendant of John Roebling.

– 4 p.m. "Tying It All Together: Roebling's Bridge and its Connection to Cincinnati's Transportation Network" presented by Dr. Paul Tenkotte. A professor of history and director of the Local History Center at Northern Kentucky University, Dr. Tenkotte is the editor/author of many books and articles about northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

– 5 p.m. Another open forum featuring Rob Hans and Ralph Wolff (see 11a.m. forum description).

Exhibits

– The CCSBC history tent – 17 historical exhibitors.

– Historical photographs and artifacts by the CCSBC, the Kenton County Public Library, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the Behringer-Crawford Museum and others will be displayed.

– A short professional documentary produced by the Kenton County Public Library and funded partially by the CCSBC will be playing on the main stage.

– Winning photographs of the Roebling Suspension Bridge Photo Contest will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Prints of winning photographs will be on display and available for purchase, and a slide show will present all photo contest entries.

– A replica Lego model of the South Pier by Mark Clark will be on display.

– The 2018 Anniversary Roebling Bridge calendar will be available for purchase.

Entertainment

– Tours of the Roebling Bridge and of the Riverwalk statues will be offered throughout the day.

– Walking tours of the Licking Riverside Historic District will highlight significant homes and buildings in the district.

– Tours of the Covington floodwall will introduce murals created by artist Robert Dafford.

– Period characters – Forget-Me-Not Dancers, Abe Lincoln and John Roebling – will perform.

– Unique and beautiful Roebling Bridge items and photographs will be for sale and for bid by silent auction. A "Trip to the Top" of the Roebling Bridge will be featured in the silent auction.

– WDJO 1480 Good Times Oldies DJ will provide a musical backdrop.

Following these activities, Roebling Point District will kick off a street party, featuring live music, food, beverages and fireworks.

The street party will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Go here for more information on the Roebling Bridge and RoeblingFest.

