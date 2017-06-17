LMPD searches for man suspected of robbery, assault near UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for a man they say robbed and attacked two women near the University of Louisville.

The first robbery occurred Wednesday morning around 6:30 near Fourth Street and Industry Boulevard, LMPD said in a statement. The woman was also sexually assaulted.

The second robbery happened Thursday morning around eight near M and Rodman Streets.

In both instances, LMPD said electronics were stolen from the victims.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s, who is taller and possibly homeless.

UofL police said they were contacted by the student in Wednesday's robbery. The UofL Communications Office said since UofL police were not contacted until an hour after the police report was filed an alert was not sent out since the “eminence” of the threat had died down.

The mother of one of the victims shared her concerns about safety in a Facebook post that's been shared over 1,600 times. In the post the mother stated that " the University of Louisville has some major problems to resolve. At the top of the list should be the restoration of trust of students and parents. They need to make the safety and well being of their students a priority."

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call LMPD.

