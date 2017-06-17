Fatal crash shuts down Grinstead Drive near Upland Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fatal crash shuts down Grinstead Drive near Upland Road

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The SUV's driver was not injured. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) The SUV's driver was not injured. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Saturday morning. 

A 8:35 a.m. Saturday, LMPD said they were called to a wreck between a motorcyclist and an SUV at Grinstead Drive and Upland Road. 

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. 

The SUV's driver was not injured. 

Grinstead between Upland and Galt remains closed to traffic during the investigation. 

