Fatal crash shuts down Grinstead Drive near Upland Road

The SUV's driver was not injured. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Saturday morning.

A 8:35 a.m. Saturday, LMPD said they were called to a wreck between a motorcyclist and an SUV at Grinstead Drive and Upland Road.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The SUV's driver was not injured.

Grinstead between Upland and Galt remains closed to traffic during the investigation.

