Bevin's claim that local media isn't reporting lawsuit against Attorney General's Office is untrue

Governor Matt Bevin posted a video on Facebook accusing the media of not reporting on a lawsuit against the Attorney General's Office. (Source: Facebook/Governor Matt Bevin)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin publicly criticized the local media on Saturday, accusing news outlets of not reporting on a sexual discrimination lawsuit against the State Attorney General's Office.

Bevin posted a video on the governor's official Facebook page at about 9 a.m., saying Kentuckians "should be outraged."

In the video, Bevin said the media refuses to report on the claims being made by Lainie Kaiser, female attorney who formerly worked for AG Andy Beshear's office. Kaiser filed a lawsuit claiming she was denied a pay raise based on her gender and that she was let go from her position after complaining about the issue.

WAVE 3 News reported on the lawsuit in December. Click here to read the article in its entirety.

We also performed a Google search and quickly found articles from several other Kentucky news outlets about the lawsuit that were published around the same time.

In the Facebook video, Bevin mentions a request by the Attorney General's Office to dismiss Kaiser's lawsuit and a ruling by a judge to move forward with the case. WAVE 3 News has not yet obtained court documents related to that ruling. As soon as those details are available, we will report the updated information.

