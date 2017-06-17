Michigan moves to terminate sports doctor's parental rights

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is seeking to terminate the parental rights of a sports doctor accused of sexual assaulting dozens of women and girls.
The Lansing State Journal reports (http://on.lsj.com/2rr8rqy ) attorneys for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services filed a petition against 53-year-old Larry Nassar.
Lawyers cited December testimony from an FBI agent who said investigators found images and videos of child pornography on Nasser's property in Holt, including videos showing him assaulting girls.
Shannon Smith is one of Nassar's lawyers. At a Friday hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court, Smith noted there was "absolutely nothing" in the charges filed against Nassar involving allegations he abused his three children.
A lawyer for Nassar's wife, who has filed for divorce, argued the petition is unnecessary because she's been granted sole custody of their children.
Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians and other elite athletes. Dozens of women and girls have accused him of sexually assaulting them and are suing him in federal court.
Nassar has denied wrongdoing.
