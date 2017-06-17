Suspects wanted for armed robberies caught after police chase, crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are crediting community tips and surveillance video for helping them catch suspects who were wanted for robberies southern Jefferson County.

Several older residents in Highview, Okolona, Fern Creek and Pleasure Ridge Park recently reported being held at gunpoint and robbed outside their homes. The victims were between the ages of 64 and 90.

Robert Ray, 38, and Angela Rivera, 35, were arrested Saturday after police chase that ended in West Buechel. The suspects crashed their vehicle into a fence and concrete barrier in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Bardstown Road, according to LMPD.

Police began pursuing the suspects after three robberies were reorted in the third and seventh divisions, the same areas the previous robberies happened.

"Today, their reign of terror comes to an end," Major Kim Burbank wrote in a post on LMPD's Facebook page. "I could not be more proud of the hard work and relentless effort put forth by my officers in the 7th as well as members from every division and unit on the department."

Ray is charged with eleven counts of robbery, one count of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and several traffic violations related to the chase. Rivera is charged with two counts of robbery.

