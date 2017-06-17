Suspects wanted for armed robberies in southern Jefferson Co. caught

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are crediting community tips and surveillance video for helping them catch suspects who were wanted for robberies southern Jefferson County.

Several older residents in Highview, Okolona, Fern Creek and Pleasure Ridge Park recently reported being held at gunpoint and robbed outside their homes. The victims were between the ages of 64 and 90.

>> Older residents targeted for robberies in southern Jefferson County

Officers took more than one person into custody on Saturday, according to a post on LMPD's Facebook page.

"Today, their reign of terror comes to an end," Major Kim Burbank wrote in the post. "I could not be more proud of the hard work and relentless effort put forth by my officers in the 7th as well as members from every division and unit on the department."

Information about the suspects and their charges were not immediately available. WAVE 3 News will update this story as more details come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.