UofL's Henzman, McKay receive national honors

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) – Louisville’s baseball team continued to rack up national awards Saturday, when two members of the pitching staff were honored. Brendan McKay was formally presented with the Dick Howser Trophy for college player of the year, and Lincoln Henzman was given the Stopper of the Year Award by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers association.

The two received their awards at a short ceremony at TD Ameritrade Park, in front of family, friends and coaches.

UofL Baseball Sports Information Director Garett Wall presented Henzman with the Stopper of the Year Award. Wall spoke to Henzman being an extremely hard-worker, a sentiment which was echoed by his teammate.

“He works hard, he does the right things,” McKay said. “In the fall and the spring I was lifting with him, we pushed each other to do a little more. He’s worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen. He works so hard and I’m excited for him that he won this award and can share it with his family and the team.”

In a special moment, McKay was presented with the Dick Howser Trophy by Howser’s daughter, Jana.

“It’s something so deeply meaningful to my sister and I, in regards to our father’s legacy,” Howser said. “This game meant everything to him.

Jana Howser also took time to acknowledge UofL head coach Dan McDonnell, and the the Louisville baseball team for its achievements.

“Coach McDonnell, I really believe that you’re one of the finest coaches I’ve ever watched work with their teams and players,” Howser said. “To be here with two players, to win two major, national awards is an amazing accomplishment. It’s a testament to the work that you all are committed to doing.”

Both McKay and Henzman when asked about these awards, mentioned the hardworking pitchers they played with before, namely Nick and Zach Burdi, both of whom enjoyed considerable success at Louisville. McDonnell said having players like the Burdi’s has helped build the culture, which has gotten the team to Omaha again this year.

“There’s no greater motivation than your teammate working hard,” McDonnell said. “Both Lincoln and Brendan go to play with the Burdi brothers, two of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached, and therefore, to fit in our program, you have to work extremely hard.”

With McKay and Henzman’s honors, Louisville became just the third school to win both the Dick Howser Trophy and Stopper of the Year.

