Not walking away: Katina Powell says movie, second book possible

Katina Powell and the cover of her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The self-proclaimed madam who said she provided escorts for University of Louisville basketball players and recruits may be the subject of a movie in the future.

Katina Powell authored Breaking Cardinal Rules, a memoir released in 2015 that sparked an NCAA investigation.

On Thursday, the NCAA released its ruling on findings from the investigation. Coach Rick Pitino will be suspended for five games next season and the basketball program will be on probation for four years. Also, the team's 2013 national title is at risk of being stripped.

On Saturday, Powell participated in a live broadcast on Facebook with Louisville comedian Jason English. She mentioned she has been approached about writing a second book and has received interest about producing a movie based on her story.

WAVE 3 News has chosen not to share the Facebook video due to its content containing profanity and vulgar comments.

