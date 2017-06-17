10 facts about last night's epic U2 concert

U2 put on an electrifying show at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on June 16. (Source: Rob Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If social media posts are any indication, Louisville music fans won't soon forget Friday night's U2 show at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The Irish icons brought their "The Joshua Tree" 30-year anniversary tour to Louisville and started strong, played some of their best-ever hits, mixed in some politics and then finished strong.

Below are a few notes about the show from the website U2gigs.com:

+ Friday's show was the last date added to the first leg of the "The Joshua Tree" tour.

+ It was only the fourth time U2 had played in Kentucky, and it was the first-ever stadium show.

+ The last time U2 had played in Kentucky was 16 years ago in Lexington.

+ U2 had played in Lexington on its original "The Joshua Tree" tour.

+ Its only other date in Kentucky was in Louisville way back in 1982.

+ "I Will Follow" was the only song U2 played in each of its three previous trips to Kentucky, but was not played Friday.

+ "Trip Through Your Wires" was played live for the 100th time Friday.

+ If you didn't hear Bono say it, "One Tree Hill" was dedicated to Republican congressman Steve Scalise, who is recovering from being shot in Virginia several days ago. The song was originally written by Bono in memory of U2 friend and roadie Greg Carroll in the 1980s.

+ Bono also recognized Gabby Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly, who were in attendance Friday night.

+ "Ultraviolet" was dedicated to the late Jo Cox, the British Labour Party member of Parliament who was killed last year.

