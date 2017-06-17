2 suspects wanted in Graves County, KY in connection to home invasion

The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men suspected of invading another man's home.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, reported that deputies responded to the area of 803 State Route 1890 after a caller said two black males entered his home while he was still there.

Deputies met with the victim, Mike Hendley who said he was working on his lawn mower in the front yard and went inside for a moment when things began.

Hendley told officers that when he returned outside, he noticed white car in his driveway but saw no one inside.

He then turned and saw two males inside his garage.

According to officials, Hendley stated that as he approached the garage, one of the subjects came towards him with a knife while the other continued into his home.

Hendley said he backed up toward his truck, and grabbed two fishing poles which he began to swing at the suspect.

He then told officers that the other suspect exited out of the front door of his home. Hendley was then able to grab a large knife that was in his truck.

Hendley said the two male subjects ran to their car, where they began to back out of the driveway. Hendley said that he picked up a hammer and struck the driver side hood of the car, creating a dent.

According to officials, the fled west on State Route 1890.

There are no further about the suspects or their vehicle at this time.

They ask that if anyone has any information, please contact the Graves County Sheriffs Office. The Graves County Sheriffs Office was assisted by officers with the Mayfield Police Department.

