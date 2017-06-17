Henderson oversight committee holds meeting to discuss financing volunteer fire departments

Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits.

The plan was voted into law back in April 2017.

"That's part of the reason we wanted to get people to understand about what volunteer departments do, for no pay," said Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

Schneider said this was a plan that had been pushed back for years. Before the plan, the county helped subsidize the departments but eventually had to cut back on that.

"They're helping you; they're helping me in the worst case scenarios for some people," Schneider says.

Residents are able to opt out of the plan, but the deadline has come has gone. Schneider said only about 20 percent of property owners did that.

Opting out may come at a higher cost. You could be charged up to $1,000 by volunteer firefighters. Whether you're charged or not is up to the department in your area.

"If somebody owns two or three partials in one area, they may opt out of all of those and send a check straight to the fire department, or they may opt out of two of those and pay only one partial," said Glenn Powell, Chief of the Niagara Volunteer Fire Department.

Whether you opt out or not, if an emergency happened on your property, a fire department will still answer the call. County officials say the first fees should show up on your next tax bill in the fall.

If you still want to opt out of your next fee, you'll have to wait until next year. You'll have until May 2018 to opt out with the county.

