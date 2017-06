Twins sign top draft pick Royce Lewis

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, left, listens as first overall MLB draft pick Royce Lewis, addresses the media between a double-header with the Twins and Cleveland Indians, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapol...

By DAVE CAMPBELLAP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have signed shortstop Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the draft this week.

The 18-year-old Lewis put his signature on the contract Saturday during a news conference at Target Field.

Lewis was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year for California, where he starred at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County. In 2016, Lewis won the Most Valuable Player award at the Under Armour All-American Game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Lewis will start his professional career with Minnesota's rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida.

Major League Baseball's recommended slot value for his bonus was $7.77 million, but the Twins were expecting to sign him for less than that for more money in the pool for later picks.

