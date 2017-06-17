KY 1949 is closed in Marshall Co., KY due to water over the road

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have closed KY 1949 due to a high amount of water covering the roadway.

This is in Marshall County, Ky.



Officials said the road closed due to flooding at the Purchase Parkway Underpass Tunnel at mile point 7.388.



They also said the KYTC Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew is patrolling to check for flooding at other locations.

