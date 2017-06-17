3 charged in shooting at Chicago playground; 2 girls injured

CHICAGO (AP) - An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded two girls during a school picnic at a Chicago playground.
The Chicago Police Department announced the charges Saturday night in a news release. Eighteen-year-old Raekwon Hudson, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are charged with attempted first degree murder, felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside Warren Elementary School on Friday. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
The suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon shortly after the shooting. Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Johnson had said Friday that police had recovered a vehicle and were questioning "persons of interest."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>