Man arrested on DUI charge after crash in Graves Co., KY

Deputies in Graves County, Kentucky have arrested a man on a DUI charge after a crash west of Alton Road.

The Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that deputies received a call of a single vehicle collision on KY 1748E east of Pryorsburg.

According to officials they found 54-year-old Dennis Faulkner uninjured. He had been west bound on KY 1748E.

Police said he left the roadway and struck a utility pole breaking it off.

Faulkner's vehicle continued back across both lanes of roadway and came to rest in ditch, after striking earth embankment.

According to police, Faulkner smelled of alcohol and was arrested and taken to Graves Co. Jail. Police found that his alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.

Faulkner was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage (aggravating circumstances) first offence and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license possessing license when privileges are revoked

Deputies were assisted by: Wingo Fire Department, Western Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperation, and Burl’s Towing of Mayfield.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.