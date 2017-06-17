Logo for Derby 144 unveiled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It seems like we just wrapped up Derby, right?

Well, it's already time to get ready for next year.

Churchill Downs unveiled the official logo for Derby 144 on Saturday.

The logo features the twin spires at Churchill strategically lined behind the numbers.

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 5, 2018.

