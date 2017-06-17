NB 71 in Gallatin Co. shut down after multi-vehicle wreck - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NB 71 in Gallatin Co. shut down after multi-vehicle wreck

SPARTA, KY (FOX19) -

I-71 northbound is shut down in Gallatin County near the Kentucky Speedway due and a multi-vehicle accident Saturday night.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or how long northbound lanes will be shut down.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

