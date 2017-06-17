(Louisville KY) The Panthers of PRP held off a late rally by Simon Kenton to capture the school's sixth state baseball title. Pleasure Ridge Park topped the Pioneers 6 to 5 on Saturday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.



The Panther's Noal McDonald drove in a pair of runs that keyed a big second inning that saw the Panthers go out in front 4 to 1.



It was an emotional triumph for PRP whose head coach, Bill Miller, is battling lung cancer. Miller is the winningest baseball coach in Kentucky highschool baseball history.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.