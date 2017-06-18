Overnight fire destroys Radcliff restaurant

Fire crews were called to Las Margaritas at about 4:30 a.m. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A popular Mexican restaurant in Radcliff was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Las Margaritas on Dixie Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m.

"The roof started to cave," Assistant Chief Bob Mahanna said. "So we pulled our firefighters back out and went into defensive, where we are fighting the fire from outside."

Mahanna said it took more than three hours to control the fire. Five trucks and 20 firefighters from Radcliff and Vine Grove fought the flames. There were two aerials fighting the fire from above the restaurant.

One fire fighter was sent to the hospital and is expected to recover.

"Now I don't know what to do,” Las Margaritas owner Ignacio Ramon said. “I don't know what I need to do next."

Ramon has owned Las Margaritas since 2009. He arrived at the restaurant around 5 a.m. and found his building engulfed in flames.

"Nobody got hurt,” Ramon said. “Nobody was inside when the fire happened, so it was a blessing."

Las Margaritas is a restaurant and night club. There was an event Saturday night and everyone cleared out about an hour before the fire started.

Ramon is grateful for his insurance, but seeing the ruble in front of him is not how he wanted to spend Father's Day.

"We just have a really bad today I guess," Ramon said.

Assistant Chief Mahanna said the extensive damage means there will be a lengthy investigation to determine a cause.

