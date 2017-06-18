Radcliff restaurant destroyed by fire

Fire crews were called to Las Margaritas at about 4:30 a.m. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A popular Mexican restaurant in Radcliff was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Las Margaritas on Dixie Boulevards at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters are still at the scene, working to put out hot spots.

The restaurant's owner told WAVE 3 News reporter Andreina Centlivre no one was inside when the fire broke out.

There's no word yet on what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.