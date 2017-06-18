Highly skilled workforce in Louisville for SkillsUSA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - America's future workforce is here in Louisville. Thousands are in town for the SkillsUSA National leadership and skills conference.

SkillsUSA's 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference runs from Monday through Friday at the Kentucky Expo Center. The convention is the world's largest showcase of skilled trades, career and technical education.

Nearly 19,000 students, teachers, education leaders and representatives from 600 national corporations, trade associations, business, and labor unions will be at the event this week. The week long conference has an 18-million dollar impact annually according to organizers. SkillsUSA attendees use 42 hotels in Kentucky and Indiana, 100 buses to transport students, and of course, restaurants will be full.

Last year, SkillsUSA announced that the convention is moving to Atlanta after 2020. The reason, lack of hotel space around the Expo Center and transportation back and forth from the area hotels.

The Omni in downtown Louisville is scheduled to open in late spring 2018 which will help but, it's not enough. In the past, guests for the conference have had to stay at places like Horseshoe Casino which is a long commute.

"This is our 3rd year in Louisville," SkillsUSA Executive Director Tim Lawrence said. "We are here for six years and we are looking forward to the next three years. We move the conference around from city to city to expose the teachers and students. But, it's also a matter of space. By 2020 we will out grow Louisville and moving to Atlanta in 2021."

In Atlanta, Lawrence said the majority of the students will be able to walk to all the activities.

