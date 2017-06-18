AAUP says Spalding University unjustly fired tenured professor

Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Louisville comedian Jason English scored an exclusive one on one Facebook live interview with Katina Powell on Saturday.More >>
Dr. Erlene Grise-Owens was let go after complaining about an incident involving a student and a gun in 2016.More >>
Dr. Erlene Grise-Owens was let go after complaining about an incident involving a student and a gun in 2016.More >>
Darius Reeves was found and returned home to his family.More >>
Darius Reeves was found and returned home to his family.More >>
Here are some photos of WAVE 3 News viewers and their dads.More >>
Here are some photos of WAVE 3 News viewers and their dads.More >>
SkillsUSA's 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference runs from Monday through Friday at the Kentucky Expo Center.More >>
SkillsUSA's 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference runs from Monday through Friday at the Kentucky Expo Center.More >>