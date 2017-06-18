Tez of 2Deep dropping 'Finally Free' at Hard Rock Cafe

Tez of 2Deep performed on Sounds of the City with DJ John Q and the Shed Squad band. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville recording artist Tez of 2Deep is celebrating the release of his new EP, Finally Free, at Hard Rock Cafe on Sunday, June 25.

Tez is the host of WKND with Tez, a radio show on 100.9 Crescent Hill radio. The show is co-hosted by DJ Party All WKND. It airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. The show features music from local artists and educational segments about the music industry.

The group 2Deep includes Tez and his long-time friend, S.G. Smitty. The two have been making music together for years and have been nominated for several awards on various platforms.

The Finally Free release party begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Louisville. Admission is free. Raffle tickets will be sold to raise money for the Louisville Urban League.

Other musicians performing at the party include Sasha Renee, Rob Lee, Justis, the Shed Squad band and DJ Party All WKND.

