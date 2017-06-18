SLIDESHOW: Cards fans take over Omaha for College World Series - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Cards fans take over Omaha for College World Series

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Annie Moore) (Source: Annie Moore)

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) - University of Louisville baseball fans traveled to Omaha to support the Cards at the College World Series.

>> MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the slideshow

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly