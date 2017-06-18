Fan was struck by a bat at the CWS

A 61-year-old man sitting behind the Louisville dugout at the College World Series sustained a minor cut to his head when he was struck by a bat that flew out of a player's hands Sunday.

Burke Perry of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was in the second row when Louisville's Josh Stowers' lost grip of his bat as he swung at a pitch against Texas A&M to end the third inning. Perry said he saw the bat coming but couldn't get out of the way.

Nearby fans applied towels to Perry's head. Medics escorted him to a first-aid station, and he returned to his seat with his son a few minutes later.

Perry had about a 2-inch cut on the top of his head. He said the bat "just skimmed me."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)