Thomas is struggling on Sunday at the US Open

Fresh off his record-breaking third round, Justin Thomas is tumbling down the leaderboard at the U.S. Open.

Thomas bogeyed three of his first five holes to drop back to 8 under. He went from a tie for second at the beginning of the day to a tie for sixth.

It was a much different scene than Saturday, when Thomas matched a major record with a 63. Thomas' 9-under 63 also broke Johnny Miller's U.S. Open record for low round in relation to par.