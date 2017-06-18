Cards too much for Texas A&M in College World Series

The Cards had too much offense for Texas A&M on Sunday. (Source: Annie Moore/WAVE 3 News)

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) – The University of Louisville won its first game of this year's College World Series on Sunday, beating Texas A&M, 8-4.

UofL awaits the winner of the Florida-TCU game being played later Sunday in a winner's bracket game here Tuesday.

The second inning was the spark for UofL's offense Sunday. The Cards poured in single after single, and it all started with Brendan McKay.

McKay got the Cards' first hit of the game, then advanced on a Drew Ellis base hit, which put him in position to score on a Devin Hairston RBI single.

McKay would be the first of five Cardinals to cross the plate in the second, giving the No. 7 seed a seemingly comfortable 5-0 early lead.

Corbin Martin’s start on the mound was short-lived for the Aggies. He was taken out during that second in favor of Brigham Hill.

Despite its early deficit, Texas A&M didn’t go quietly. In the fourth inning, the Aggies pushed two runs across after a sacrifice fly from Walker Pennington and an RBI single from George Janca.

In the sixth, McKay, who threw 29 pitches in the first inning, again went deep in the pitch count and gave up two more runs on RBI base hits. The rally made it a 5-4 game, forcing McKay from the game, as a pitcher at least. He finished with six strikeouts in five-plus innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits.

Reliever Sam Bordner came in to close out the sixth without any further damage.

In the bottom of the sixth, UofL would answer with a rally of its own. With two Cards on, Texas A&M's Cason Sherrod relieved Hill. Sherrod walked Tyler Fitzgerald to load the bases. Next up was Logan Taylor, whose ground ball to second base seemed a sure force out, but a high throw left everyone safe, including Colin Lyman who crossed the plate with UofL's sixth run.

With the bases still loaded, Colby Fitch drew a one-out walk, scoring Josh Stowers and giving the Cards a 7-4 lead. UofL would score again in the eighth before Lincoln Henzman, named college baseball's Stopper Of The Year just Saturday, worked a perfect ninth inning to close out the 8-4 win.

