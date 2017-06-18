The Latest: Witness says about 50 were standing on deck

LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the collapse of the second-story deck of a Montana lodge during a memorial event for a firefighter (all times local):
7:25 p.m.
A witness to the collapse of the second-story deck of a Montana lodge during a memorial event for a firefighter says about 50 people were gathered on the structure overlooking Flathead Lake.
Leslie Dillon tells the Daily Inter Lake (http://bit.ly/2sG2E4S ) that she was on the deck when it collapsed and that she walked away with bruising. Dillon says many of her friends and relatives were taken away in ambulances.
Authorities say 32 people were taken to hospitals, NBC Montana reports (http://bit.ly/2rGeDPT .)
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells NBC Montana that six people were airlifted via helicopter. Bell says five people are in critical condition, but there are no reported fatalities.
___
4:50 p.m.
Authorities now say 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, NBC Montana reports (http://bit.ly/2rGeDPT .)
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells NBC Montana that six people were airlifted via helicopter. Bell says five people are in critical condition, but there are no reported fatalities.
The Somers Rural Fire Department says all patients were in stable condition as of 7 p.m. Saturday, but injuries range from mild to severe. The department says those injured range in age from children to the elderly.
The cause of the collapse on Saturday in Glacier Presbyterian Camp is under investigation.
About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.
Glacier Presbyterian Camp is on the west shore of Flathead Lake.
___
10:57 a.m.
Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.
The cause of the collapse on Saturday in Glacier Presbyterian Camp is under investigation.
About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.
Glacier Presbyterian Camp is on the west shore of Flathead Lake.
Authorities initially reported that 25 people were injured. The number was later reduced to 20.
___
Information from: KFBB-TV, http://www.kfbb.com
