Drivers asked to avoid Paducah, KY area due to high water

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Paducah, Kentucky area for the next several hours due to high levels of water over the roads.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew reported that water over the road at various locations has crews out at this time trying to put up Water Over Road signs.

Workers said the flash flooding is so wide spread they may not be able to reach all of the locations quickly.

Police are blocking highways at some locations due to deep floodwaters.

At this time officials have flooding reported at these locations:

US 62/Beltline Highway between 21st Street and Old Mayfield Road in Paducah

KY 998/Olivet Church Road at 0 to 1 mile marker

KY 1241 at KY 999/Krebs Station Road

Workers was driver to remember that these are just a few of the locations where flooding has been reported and urge them to "Turn Around-Don't Drown."

Officials say less than a foot of moving water can knock you off your feet or sweep a vehicle off the roadway.

