Authorities: 32 people go to hospitals after deck collapse

LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - A total of 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, authorities said.
Six people were airlifted via helicopter Saturday shortly after the collapse of the deck in Glacier Presbyterian Camp, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told NBC Montana (http://bit.ly/2rGeDPT). Five people are in critical condition, but there are no reported fatalities, he told the TV stations.
All patients were in stable condition as of 7 p.m. Saturday, and their injuries range from mild to severe, the Somers Rural Fire Department said. The department says those injured range in age from children to the elderly.
About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.
Bell praised the efforts made by the emergency crews.
"When I first got on scene I saw injured people," he told NBC Montana. "I saw the ambulance crews and firefighters triaging people and stabilizing them whether it was with ankle braces, wrapping someone's knee or controlling bleeding on someone's head. The emergency crews did a great job."
Glacier Presbyterian Camp is on the west shore of Flathead Lake. The camp's website lists a summer retreat on the weekend of June 17 and 18.
The Somers fire department says the area experienced another balcony collapse about a year ago during a party at a private residence with 20 people involved.
The department says it doesn't believe the county has regulations on the maximum capacity of balconies or decks.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency.More >>
The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin frayingMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>