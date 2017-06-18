Lanesville baseball team wins school's first state championship

Lanesville High School won the state baseball title on Saturday. (Source: _EaglesBaseball on Twitter)

Lanesville High School's baseball team won the school's first state championship in any sport when it defeated Rossville in the Class 1A title game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The senior-heavy team raced to a 5-0 lead and then coughed up a run late, but held on for the 5-1 win at Victory Field, home of the minor league Indianapolis Indians.

The Eagles closed its season at 20-6, while Rossville finished 24-9.

Watch the final pitch and celebration below:

The final out and fan celebration. pic.twitter.com/gjUaqWMTHq — Lanesville Baseball (@_EaglesBaseball) June 17, 2017

