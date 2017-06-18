1 dead, 10 wounded in 'potential terrorist attack' near London mosque

The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshippers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.

The Latest: May says security Cabinet to meet after crash

Emergency responders help a woman after a van hit a group of people near a mosque in north London. Several casualties have been reported. (Source: CNN/Twitter @CynthiaVanzella)

(RNN) - One person has been reported dead and 10 injured in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians early Monday morning, London Metropolitan Police report. Police are treating the incident "as a potential terrorist attack," said Prime Minister Theresa May, adding that she will chair an emergency meeting later Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:20 a.m. Monday near Finsbury Park Mosque as people were leaving a service. Muslims currently are observing Ramadan, during which they fast from dawn to dusk and engage in intense prayer and feast at sundown.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the van, has been arrested. Police say no other suspects have been identified or reported. The investigation of the incident is being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command, police say.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the incident a "horrific terrorist attack on innocent people" on social media.

Eyewitness Boubou Sougou told Guardian reporter Vikram Dodd that the driver "deliberately piled into people on the pavement."

"It was not an accident," Sougou said. "I saw everything. People were badly injured. The van driver tried to escape but people grabbed him. He did not say anything."

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

Cynthia Vanzella, who lives near the scene, told CNN she saw multiple casualties and at least one person who appeared to be badly hurt. She said a police officer was doing what looked like a "cardiac massage, as if they might have had a bad heart or something."

Video shows police arriving on the scene to respond to incident of a vehicle collision with pedestrians in London https://t.co/ytnjc1lb73 pic.twitter.com/Z9mMJgs7b4 — CNN International (@cnni) June 19, 2017

Vanzella said the north London community is very diverse, with churches of various faiths within blocks of one another. She said there has been no conflict among the groups in the past.

Numerous witnesses told CNN that they saw three men in the van, with two fleeing on foot after the other was apprehended.

The Associated Press reports that Finsbury Park mosque, one of four mosques in the Islington borough, had been associated with extremist ideology in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the US. The mosque was closed and later reorganized and has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

London Ambulance Service said in a statement that a number of ambulance crews, paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene.

Londoners are particularly on edge now. On June 3, a van drove into a crowd of people walking on the London Bridge, followed by knife attacks that killed eight and wounded many others. Police killed three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack. That incident came just a week after the Manchester Arena attack, which killed 22 and left more than 100 injured.

