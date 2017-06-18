Titans agree to terms with wide receiver Eric Decker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Eric Decker have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
The Titans announced the deal Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Decker visited the Titans on Wednesday, met with coach Mike Mularkey and took a physical. He was released this month by the New York Jets after three seasons with the team.
Decker, who spent his first four seasons with Denver, has three 1,000-yard seasons with 12 100-yard games in his seven-year NFL career. He has 33 touchdowns in the red zone since 2012, second in the NFL only to Brandon Marshall (35) in that span. He also ranks 18th in the NFL with 43 touchdown receptions and 4,535 yards receiving since 2012.
Hip and shoulder injuries limited Decker to three games last year.
