Natcher Parkway construction to be complete in August

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky drivers who use the Natcher Parkway will need to slow down.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

For weeks, it's been under construction, causing traffic congestion.

The project began with significant drainage work, but repairs are now being made on the roadway.

Right now, shoulder work is the name of the game in preparation for resurfacing the entire roadway between exit nine and Interstate 65.

There's still a lot of work to do before the parkway can reach proper interstate standards. That includes upgrading and re-working some of the interchanges between Bowling Green and Owensboro.

The project is expected to be done by August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.