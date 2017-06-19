Homicide victim's family didn't know accused killer was released on bond

MT STERLING, KY (WAVE) - A woman charged in connection with a murder in Montgomery County is out of jail on bond.
Almost six years ago, Paul Brewer was shot and killed in his home.
Natasha Martin, Nickie Miller and Cody Hall were charged with his death.
On Wednesday, Martin was released on $50,000 bond. She's now on house arrest.
The victim's family had no idea.
"With Natasha, and with Nickie Miller having been out, there's always a concern about who's going up and down the road," one of Brewer's loved ones said. "What are they going to do, why are they out here?"
This happens more often than some people may think.
Just a few weeks ago, a WAVE 3 News investigation showed that in Louisville, there are currently 26 murder suspects who have been released on bond.
